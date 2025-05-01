Live
Swift Justice in Cheque Bounce Cases: Two Udupi Businessmen Fined, Sentenced
Mangaluru: In two separate cheque bounce cases involving Udupi-based businessmen were concluded within a year by the 9th JMFC Court in Mangaluru, which handed down fines and conditional jail terms.
The cases were filed by Ken Enterprises, a Mangaluru firm supplying building materials, against two clients who failed to settle dues despite repeated requests. In the first case, Prakash Acharya of Vishwa Constructions was found guilty of issuing a dishonoured cheque after failing to pay rent and material costs. He has been fined ₹14.40 lakh, of which ₹14.35 lakh must be paid as compensation. Failure to comply will result in six months’ imprisonment.
In the second case, Ravi Kumar from Udupi was penalised ₹4.05 lakh after a cheque he issued also bounced. He must compensate the complainant ₹4 lakh, or face a four-month jail term.
The verdicts were passed by Judge Dr Shilpa Byadgi. Legal counsel for the complainant, Advocate Sukesh Kumar Shetty, said the swift proceedings demonstrated the effectiveness of the court in dealing with cheque dishonour cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.