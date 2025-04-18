Sydney Krishna Temple to Expand with Support from Australian Government

Sydney: Australian Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland lauded the enduring legacy and humanitarian impact of the Udupi Krishna tradition during her visit to the Krishna Temple in Marsden Park, Sydney. Addressing a gathering of devotees and community leaders, the Minister commended the temple’s commitment to service and inclusivity, describing it as a “beacon for Hindu traditions and multicultural harmony.”

The Marsden Park temple, rooted in the 800-year-old Udupi Krishna lineage, is preparing to construct the largest Krishna temple complex in the Southern Hemisphere. A major highlight of the announcement was the Australian Government’s pledge of AUD 2.5 million (approximately ₹13.5 crore) for the development of the Sri Krishna Community Hall, a key component of the expansion.

The planned community space will feature a multi-purpose hall, classrooms, kitchen facilities, play areas for children, and basement parking — envisaged as a vibrant centre for cultural exchange, spiritual learning, and community welfare.

“What touched me most when learning about this legacy was the scale of its humanity and hospitality,” said Minister Rowland. She praised the temple’s global outreach, including its initiatives to provide free meals to over 1.5 million people annually and its support for underprivileged students through scholarships, education, and transportation services.

Minister Rowland also recognised the leadership of His Holiness Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, head of the Puthige Matha, whose influence spans continents. Swamiji has represented Hindu values and interfaith cooperation on global platforms, including the United Nations, advocating for peace, unity, and service-based spirituality.

“This centre will be more than a place of worship,” the Minister noted. “It will stand as a symbol of Australia’s multicultural strength and the living legacy of Hindu contributions to society.”

She concluded her address by expressing solidarity with the Krishna temple community and reaffirming the government’s support for projects that foster social cohesion and cultural preservation.

The Krishna temple’s expansion is seen as a milestone for the growing Hindu diaspora in Australia and an important step in strengthening cultural ties between India and Australia.