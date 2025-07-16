Live
- Old weapons can’t win new wars: CDS Anil Chauhan calls for future-ready, India-made drone tech
- Police foil kidnap plot to extort Rs 1 cr, 4 held
- Infosys Foundation commits Rs 200 cr to empower job seekers
- Capital braces for auto fare hike from August 1
- HC orders state to share stampede report with KSCA, RCB
- DKS announces formation of five new municipal corporations
- MLA Anirudh Reddy and Principal Secretary Yogita Rana Inaugurate AI Computer Lab in Jadcherla
- Fake surety scam busted; 8 held for producing forged Aadhaar cards
- CM withdraws controversial land acquisition plan in Devanahalli
- Tata Motors begins delivery of 148 EVs to BMTC
Tata Motors begins delivery of 148 EVs to BMTC
Strengthens Bengaluru’s green transit fleet
Bengaluru: Tata Motors has commenced the delivery of 148 advanced Tata Starbus electric buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
This latest induction adds to the city’s growing fleet of 921 Tata electric buses already in operation, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable urban mobility. The new buses were flagged off by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R., IAS, alongside senior government and BMTC officials.
“These e-buses have consistently demonstrated high uptime, reliability and comfort.
The new additions will help us expand our network and offer safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly travel options to the public,” said Ramachandran.
The fleet will be operated and maintained by TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a Tata Motors subsidiary, under a 12-year contract.
Tata Motors stated that the buses have collectively clocked over six crore kilometres across the city, reflecting strong operational efficiency.
Anand S., Vice President at Tata Motors, said, “We are proud to support BMTC’s sustainability goals with on-time delivery, advanced technology, and consistent service performance.
Our Starbus EVs are designed for high-performance intra-city transit and ensure a citizen-first experience.” The low-floor, 35-seater Starbus EVs feature modern electric drivetrains, electronic stability and brake distribution systems, and integrated transport connectivity tools.
With zero tailpipe emissions, the electric buses are expected to further improve Bengaluru’s air quality while showcasing a replicable model for green public transport in
Indian cities.