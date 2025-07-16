Tata Motors begins delivery of 148 EVs to BMTC

Bengaluru: Tata Motors has commenced the delivery of 148 advanced Tata Starbus electric buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

This latest induction adds to the city’s growing fleet of 921 Tata electric buses already in operation, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable urban mobility. The new buses were flagged off by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R., IAS, alongside senior government and BMTC officials.

“These e-buses have consistently demonstrated high uptime, reliability and comfort.

The new additions will help us expand our network and offer safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly travel options to the public,” said Ramachandran.

The fleet will be operated and maintained by TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a Tata Motors subsidiary, under a 12-year contract.

Tata Motors stated that the buses have collectively clocked over six crore kilometres across the city, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Anand S., Vice President at Tata Motors, said, “We are proud to support BMTC’s sustainability goals with on-time delivery, advanced technology, and consistent service performance.

Our Starbus EVs are designed for high-performance intra-city transit and ensure a citizen-first experience.” The low-floor, 35-seater Starbus EVs feature modern electric drivetrains, electronic stability and brake distribution systems, and integrated transport connectivity tools.

With zero tailpipe emissions, the electric buses are expected to further improve Bengaluru’s air quality while showcasing a replicable model for green public transport in

Indian cities.