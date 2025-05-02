Tensions in Mangaluru After Hindutva Leader Suhan Shetty Killed; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been enforced across the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate from Friday, following the murder of Hindutva leader and history-sheeter Suhan Shetty.

Shetty was reportedly attacked and killed by an unidentified group late Thursday evening in Bajpe, under Mangaluru city police limits. The killing has triggered law and order concerns, prompting the police to clamp prohibitory measures to prevent possible unrest.

According to an order issued by City Police Commissioner (who also holds the powers of Additional District Magistrate), public gatherings, rallies, sloganeering, and carrying of objects that could be used as weapons have been banned across the commissionerate area.

Suhan Shetty, in his 30s, was known for his association with local Hindutva organisations and had a criminal record involving multiple cases, including assault and rioting. His murder is being viewed as a serious flashpoint in the coastal city, which has seen communal tensions in the past.

Police have stepped up security in sensitive zones, and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest those behind the attack.