Teresita — The Cartel Queen of Cocktail Lovers Debuts in Indiranagar

Bengaluru: Richboyz Hospitality announces the grand opening of Teresita, a bold new cocktail destination in Indiranagar, Bangalore on 29th October that promises to redefine Bangalore’s nightlife. Dripping in tropical danger and cartel-inspired seduction, Teresita is more than a bar, it’s a statement.

Conceptualized by Ayushi Arora, Teresita redefines cocktail culture with a distinctly feminine yet dangerous edge — where every corner tells a story, every cocktail carries power, and every sip feels a little forbidden.

“Every empire begins with a woman they couldn’t control. Teresita is that woman — seductive, dangerous, and unforgettable. We wanted to build a space where every guest feels that power”, added Ayushi Arora, founder, Teresita.

Drenched in the warmth of a perpetual sunset, Teresita’s interiors blur the line between fantasy and rebellion. The space comes alive with hand-painted murals of powerful women, tropical palms, and bougainvillea trails that breathe life into the decadence. Hints of turquoise seating and antique gold accents create a hypnotic contrast — equal parts allure and authority. Teresita isn’t just designed to be seen; it’s designed to be felt — seductive, cinematic, and unmistakably queen-led.

The cocktail program is helmed by an international mixology artist, flown in exclusively to craft Teresita’s signature concoctions — a mix of bold, flirtatious classics and a special section of clean, health-conscious cocktails made with no artificial flavours. These signature drinks don’t just please the palate — they command it. Crafted to seduce the senses, they redefine indulgence one sip at a time.

To complement the drinks, the food menu showcases global flavours with a contemporary twist. Every dish mirrors the bar’s personality — creative, bold, and irresistibly stylish.

At the heart of Teresita lies a philosophy: Pleasure has power. It’s a space that celebrates the modern woman — confident, daring, and unafraid to take up space. Whether guests come to sip, flirt, dance, or dream, Teresita promises an experience that lingers long after the last drink

With its tagline, “The Cartel Queen of Cocktail Lovers,” Teresita is set to become Bangalore’s most talked-about destination — an escape where rebellion meets romance and nightlife meets artistry.