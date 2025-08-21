Term insurance trends in state show rise

Bengaluru: Policybazaar, India’s leading online insurance platform, revealed key trends in the term insurance landscape for Karnataka at an exclusive press meet held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The event was chaired by Varun Agarwal, Head, Term Insurance, Policybazaar.com, who shared key highlights shaping consumer behaviour and coverage adoption in the region.

“Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India is observing a high-value uptake in term insurance plans. Consumers in both the city and the state are increasingly becoming financially conscious and realizing the importance of protecting their loved ones during uncertainties, leading to a rise in term insurance purchases.

Policybazaar is committed to serve customers at every step of their insurance journey—right from policy search and comparison to purchase and claims support,” said Varun.