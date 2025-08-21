Live
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 21 – Get Free Rewards
- TTD EO inspects Brahmotsavam arrangements
- Single window system approved for Vinayaka Mandapa’s: MLA
- Air Commodore Sailani urges NCC cadets to embrace discipline, service
- Stock Market Update: Nifty 50 Trade Setup, Global Cues, and 8 Stocks on Radar Today
- Easy At-Home Steps to Get Korean Glass Skin Naturally
- Apple to Open Third Retail Store in India with Apple Hebbal, Bengaluru on September 2
- Speedy loan disbursement to farmers stressed
- Women a rising force for ‘Viksit Bharat’: Vinusha Reddy
- Hindustan Institute of Technology wins basketball tourney
Term insurance trends in state show rise
Bengaluru: Policybazaar, India’s leading online insurance platform, revealed key trends in the term insurance landscape for Karnataka at an exclusive...
Bengaluru: Policybazaar, India’s leading online insurance platform, revealed key trends in the term insurance landscape for Karnataka at an exclusive press meet held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The event was chaired by Varun Agarwal, Head, Term Insurance, Policybazaar.com, who shared key highlights shaping consumer behaviour and coverage adoption in the region.
“Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India is observing a high-value uptake in term insurance plans. Consumers in both the city and the state are increasingly becoming financially conscious and realizing the importance of protecting their loved ones during uncertainties, leading to a rise in term insurance purchases.
Policybazaar is committed to serve customers at every step of their insurance journey—right from policy search and comparison to purchase and claims support,” said Varun.