Thirst-free state: No more Drinking water crisis

Bengaluru: Drinking water will soon be available 24 hours a day to the urban local bodies of the state except the Bengaluru city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch an ambitious scheme to provide clean drinking water in urban local bodies under the (Thirst-Free Karnataka) 'Daahamukta Karnataka' scheme.

The project is worth Rs 7,620 crore. For the project, the central government will provide 50% of amount, while the state government will bear the remaining 50%. The Daahamukta Karnataka project is targeted for completion by March 2024, with a tendering process immediately after launch.

Mangalore, Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum, Vijayapur, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Tumkur, Davangere, Mysore Municipal Corporation and other municipal councils of the state have been included in the scope of this scheme. In the state, under the Jal Jeevan Mission - Mane Manege Gange project, water supply to all the houses in rural areas through taps is already in progress, and now this project to supply water to urban areas is getting underway. Due to this, clean drinking water will be supplied to rural and urban areas.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in the state on the 11th and participate in many programs including the unveiling of the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Sources said that this program is also expected to be launched on the same day.

There has been a demand for drinking water supply in urban local bodies for many years. For this, a huge amount of planning has been made and decided to be undertaken. Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said that drinking water will be supplied to every house by getting water from the river source and other water sources.

The issue of regularisation of houses built for the poor on revenue land in urban areas has been discussed in the cabinet sub-committee and will soon come before the cabinet. The Minister Byrati Basavaraj said that the issue of violation of plan approval and construction of houses without obtaining permission from the local bodies within the limits of city and town areas was also discussed.

Urban Development Minister, Byrati Basavaraj said, Drinking water supply in urban local bodies has been a long-standing demand. Under Amrut-2.0 the central government will support and the state government will bear the rest of the cost. Due to this, clean drinking water will be supplied in all urban areas of the state. The scheme will be fully implemented within a one-year timeframe.