This Dasara will be historic as President Murmu is inaugurating it

Mysuru: In view of the President Droupadi Murmu coming to Mysuru on September 26 to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festivities 2022, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Pralhad Joshi on Monday asked the Mysureans to take part in the event to make it a big success. Joshi, who was in Mysuru to be part of Modi Yuga Utsav, was talking to the media. He said, "The President will be coming to Mysuru to inaugurate Dasara which is historic. I am talking to the concerned officials regarding the preparations. Every birthday should be celebrated in the form of service to society. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi

spoke of politics as a platform for service. My humble request to Mysureans to take part in the inauguration in large numbers. Our President should know more about Mysuru Dasara."

He said, "The list of central ministers who will be coming to Mysuru for Dasara is yet to be finalised. The President will be felicitated in Hubballi. She will also take part in some of the programmes in Bengaluru before leaving for New Delhi." Reacting to another query, the minister said, "Those who are guilty will always be afraid. Many of the Congress leaders are living in a world of fear and hallucination."