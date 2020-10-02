This fitness freak takes up celebrities challenges 

Mysuru: Courtesy of the lockdown, Mysuru fitness trainer Abhishek R took up fitness challenges from celebrities such as cricketer Virat Kohli and Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar making the best use of his free time and has now become a sensation in the fitness training circuit.



For motivating their fans on health and fitness, celebs like Kohli and Puneeth Rajkumar posted videos of their complicated fitness exercises on social media during the lockdown.

City-based Abhishek, 28, readily took them on, and has not been bowled over; he replicated those complicated exercises performed by celebs, and posted videos of his performances on social media, including Facebook and Instagram which have now won admiration of fitness enthusiasts.

Son of the late Ramegowda, who had worked at JK Tyres here and homemaker Chandrakala, Abhishek had undergone ITI training. Keen in sports since childhood, he had played cricket, kabbadi and volleyball, winning prizes at interschool and intercollegiate competitions.

While leaving college, he had never thought joining a gym would be the gamechanger. He picked up basic body building skills at Shakthi gym and moved on to multi-fit gym at BM habitat mall here, where he picked up fitness training tips followed by film stars and sportspersons, including cricketers.

The break came when he did complicated exercises in a jiffy and bagged the first prize at a circuit fitness challenge contest. He showed his mettle in seven more such fitness challenge contests, earning his new job as a trainer at the multi-fit gym in February. But during lockdown hardly 20 percent students took up online classes. So, motivated by his friends Abhishek started taking up fitness challenges posed by celebs and made the best of his free time during lockdown period.

He rues the slowness with which gyms are picking up in the lockdown. "There are more than 350 gyms in Mysuru. Now, even after gyms have been permitted to open with lockdown relaxations in September, hardly 60 percent of students are in for training," Abhishek said.

Abhishek shared with The Hans India the secret of winning formula. "I exercise 50 minutes a day and climb Chamundi Hills during weekends. I enjoy home food prepared by mom and stick to low-calorie nutritious protein-rich food. Ragi balls, vegetables, fruits, greens, sprouts, eggs, chicken, dry fruits including dates and almonds, fill my plate. I am frugal with rice which is rich in carbohydrates. This is my diet formula for fitness on a long-term basis" he said.

Abhishek has participated in several marathons. He plans to take up more celebrity fitness challenges and aspires to train celebs and fitness enthusiasts.

