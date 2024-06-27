Those seeking more Dy CMs, new K'taka Cong chief can approach party high command: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Amid the internal strife in the ruling Congress in Karnataka over the demand to create more posts of Deputy Chief Minister and a change of guard in the post of state Congress chief, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday suggested that those seeking solutions should approach the party high command.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar, who's also the President of Karnataka Congress, said, “Those who are talking to the media can approach the part high command for solutions. There is no reason to discuss the issue before the media. Let them find any solution they want. The media won’t provide a solution, it can only give publicity."

When asked about the demand to appoint a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, Shivakumar said he is very pleased with the development.

“They should not waste time and should act on this matter. Let them go to places where they can find solutions. I don’t have any objections,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned Congress ministers not to express their opinion in public on creating more posts of Deputy CM.

The sources also said that CM Siddaramaiah has spoken to state minister K.N. Rajanna and asked him not to issue any statements on this matter.

Minister for Cooperation Rajanna had claimed that the party high command had indicated that after the general elections, the KPCC President would be changed, and since the elections are over now, he is reminding the high command about its earlier statement.

He also advocated the creation of Deputy CM's posts for Lingayats, Muslims, and oppressed classes.

By creating more Deputy CM's posts, the party would reach all the communities and benefit in the elections, he had said.

Rajanna and Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapura, both close confidantes of CM Siddaramaiah, are pushing for more Deputy CM's posts, though the Chief Minister has been silent on the issue.

Shivakumar loyalist and Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga had said that the party’s precedence has been to make the KPCC President the Chief Minister.

On creating more Deputy CM's posts, let the party make Shivakumar the Chief Minister and announce as many Deputy CMs it wants, Shivaganga had said.