Thousands of devotees witnessed Teerthodhbhava in Talacauvery

Madikeri : The serene hills of Kodagu echoed with cheers as thousands of devotees gathered to witness the sacred Cauvery Tirthodbhava at Talacauveri on Thursday morning. The spiritual event, which marks the annual emergence of the Cauvery River, took place at 7:41 am amidst prayers and rituals led by priests at the Brahmakundike.

The announcement of the river's sacred emergence was met with claps and cheers as priests sprinkled the holy water, or 'tirtha,' onto the gathered devotees, symbolizing blessings from the revered river. Traditionally, the phenomenon occurs every year at Talacauveri, the birthplace of the Cauvery River, during the auspicious month of Tulalagna.

A large crowd, comprising thousands of devotees, had assembled well before dawn to be part of this significant spiritual event. Many pilgrims had arrived from Bhagamandal to Talacaveri on foot, continuing the age-old practice of making a pilgrimage to the site. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) facilitated the event by providing free bus services from Bhagamandal, making it easier for devotees to participate.









In the backdrop of rhythmic chanting and traditional rituals, Mother Cauveri emerged at the Brahmakundike, transforming into Tirthaswarupini as a mark of her divine presence. Achakas (priests) under the guidance of Pradhan Achaka Prashant Achar performed the rituals, with devotees soaking in the spiritual aura of the ceremony.

The entire Cauveri kshetra was beautifully adorned with flowers, setting a picturesque scene at the foothills of Brahmagiri. Thousands of devotees lined up to receive the holy water, which was distributed by the Archaka group as part of the ritual. Devotees also enjoyed breakfast distributed by Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga at the temple' fostering a sense of community and devotion.

The event was graced by various dignitaries, including District In-charge Minister Bosaraju, MLAs AS Ponnanna, Dr. Mantar Gowda, leaders Sujakushalappa, and Dhamaja Uthappa, President of the Sakala Guarantee Scheme Anushtana Samiti. Senior district officials such as DC Venkat Raja, Deputy Commissioner of Police K Ramarajan, ASP Sundar Raj, and Additional DC Aishwarya were also present, ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

Cauvery Tirthodbhava holds immense cultural and religious significance in Karnataka. Every year, thousands of devotees flock to Talakaveri to witness the sacred moment when the waters of the Cauvery spring forth, symbolizing the eternal presence of the river which is revered as a mother figure in the region. The event is considered one of the most auspicious moments, drawing pilgrims from across the state and neighboring regions.

The sight of devotees praying and celebrating, along with the spiritual chants resonating through the hills, marked the culmination of yet another successful Cauvery Tirthodhbhava, reinforcing the deep-rooted faith and traditions associated with this holy river.