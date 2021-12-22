Three of family die by suicide

Ramanagara: Three of the same family ended their lives by jumping into a tank in Dammanakatte village in Magadi taluk on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Siddamma (55), her daughter Sumithra (30) and son-in-law Hanumantha Raju (35). Hanumantha Raju who lived with his in-law's family used to cultivate a piece of land.

On Tuesday night, he picked up a quarrel with Siddamma after consuming alcohol. Then all the three including children went to the village tank and jumped.

Chandana (8), daughter of Sumithra alerted villagers rushed to the spot and rescued elder daughter Keerthana, while other three drowned in the water. Kudur police registered a case.