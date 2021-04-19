Three Remdesivir black marketeers held

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of three persons involved in stocking and selling antiviral drug Remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients and is in high demand amid the ongoing second wave.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a search drive was conducted across the city based on several new items circulating on mainstream and social media alleging hoarding and black-marketing of the injection.

"The three accused who were arrested had an illegal stock of the injection. They were selling each at Rs 10,500 which is much higher than its original MRP. Eleven injection bottles have been seized," Patil confirmed.

Meanwhile, CCB sleuths identified the accused as Rajesh, Shakeeb and Sohail. "Rajesh and Shakeeb are running a pharmacy named Gurushree Medicals in Suddaguntepalya police station limits. The case against Sohail has been filed at Madiwala police station," the officer added. Further investigation is now underway.

While Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has been maintaining that there is no shortage of Remdesivir and Karnataka has ample stock of the antiviral drug, last week Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had admitted that he was told that the drug was stocked to create higher demand to be sold at inflated prices. "Such allegations are being looked into seriously. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in such activities," Bommai had said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office in its statement said that the State had a stock of 30,000 doses of the drug and that it was looking into the possibilities of extending its supply to private hospitals as well.