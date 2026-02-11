Tiger, leopard and elephant threats: 24x7 control room in Mysuru to ensure quick response

The Mysuru Circle Forest Department has taken a significant step towards improving wildlife management by opening a state-of-the-art Divisional Command and Control Centre to monitor animal movement and handle emergencies effectively.

With increasing incidents of tigers, leopards and elephants entering villages and farmlands, the need for a rapid response mechanism had become critical. The newly established centre at the Ashokapuram Forest Bhavan is designed to provide instant alerts and coordinated action whenever wildlife conflict situations arise. According to officials, as soon as information about an animal sighting or attack is received, the command centre will immediately be activated. Data regarding the exact location of wildlife, movement of forest staff, available rescue teams and nearby resources will be displayed on a central digital dashboard.

DCF K. Paramesh, who briefed the media about the initiative, said the system would transform the way the department functions. “Earlier, information flow took time. Now, every update from the field will reach the control room instantly. We can track where patrolling teams are, which area needs attention and how to respond to a situation within minutes,” he said.

The centre connects forest ranges including Sargur, T. Narasipura, H.D. Kote, Melukote, Mysuru, Nanjangud and Green Urban Forest. Details such as e-patrol schedules, staff deployment, elephant camp operations and emergency calls are available in real time.

The functioning of the centre revolves around the forest helpline number 1926. When villagers report incidents through this number, the call is forwarded to the command centre. From there, specialised units like the Leopard Task Force and Elephant Task Force are immediately directed to the location.

Use of modern technology such as drones will help staff locate animals quickly and ensure public safety. The aim is to prevent loss of life and property by taking timely action, officials said.

An important component of the system is the Mass Message Sub-System. If wild animals are seen near settlements, automated warning messages will be sent to local representatives and residents, advising them to remain cautious. The centre will also monitor the status of solar fences, railway barricades and patrolling activities. The command centre will operate 24 hours a day with a dedicated team of four personnel under the supervision of the DCF. “We opened this centre about one-and-a-half months ago and it is already proving useful. More upgrades will be introduced to make it even more effective,” Paramesh stated.

Forest officials believe that the initiative will greatly reduce human–animal conflict in the Mysuru region and ensure better protection for both wildlife and local communities.