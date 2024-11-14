Toxic chemical detected in 31 foods coming from Kerala into State

Bengaluru: Recent inspections by food quality officials have highlighted potential safety concerns with packaged snacks such as chips, chocolates, and mixtures commonly sold in bakeries, shops, and canteens. Officials collected around 90 samples of these items, which were being transported from Kerala to Karnataka, and sent them to a laboratory for testing. The tests aim to identify any harmful contaminants, preservatives, or artificial additives that could pose health risks, especially if these snacks are frequently consumed or given to children. The consumers to be cautious when purchasing these types of snacks.

All those foods are mentioned as not safe in the laboratory report. That is, dangerous chemicals have been found in them and hence they are said to be unhealthy. It is said that if they are consumed in excess, the health will definitely deteriorate or there is a possibility of contracting a dangerous disease. Now, the officials have sent the report from the laboratory to the food department and are waiting to see what the ministry will decide on the next course of action.

A senior officer of the Food department who spoke to the media said that complaints were heard from many people about the locally made chips, gems packet, etc. from Kerala to Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Bengaluru, Kodagu etc. So, not only Kerala, but food from other states were also inspected.

In the lab report, out of 90 ingredients we sent, 31 ingredients were said to be inedible. A report has now been prepared and sent to the Ministry of Health. He said that action will be taken as soon as there is an indication of what action needs to be taken.

Food Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has responded to the issue of chemicals found in Kerala food. “There is no ban order on any food at present. We will soon call a meeting of senior officials to discuss the report and take action. However, it is good if the public stays away from such foods.