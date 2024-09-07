Trackman Prevents Major Train Disaster on Konkan Railway

Karwar: In an extraordinary act of vigilance and courage, trackman Mahadeva averted a potentially devastating train accident on the Konkan Railway line between Kumta and Honnavar early Friday morning, September 6.

The incident unfolded around 4:50 AM when Mahadeva, during his routine inspection, discovered an incomplete welding of a track joint. At that moment, the Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Rajdhani Express was fast approaching the compromised section. Recognising the imminent danger, Mahadeva immediately alerted the Kumta station to halt the train. However, the express had already departed and was heading towards the hazardous area.

Undeterred by the communication challenges, Mahadeva made a split-second decision to sprint along the tracks. Covering half a kilometre in just five minutes, he managed to flag down the train just in time, preventing a potential catastrophe.

After the welding was completed, the Rajdhani Express safely continued its journey towards Karwar. Mahadeva’s quick thinking and bravery, which ensured the safety of hundreds of passengers, have been widely lauded.

Officials from the Konkan Railway Zone have hailed Mahadeva as a hero. In recognition of his bravery, Konkan Railway CMD Santhosh Kumar Jha awarded him a cash prize of Rs 15,000. Additionally, Senior Engineer B.S. Nadge honored Mahadeva on the railway tracks near Murudeshwar.