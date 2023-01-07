TS, Karnataka need to work together, says Telangana minister Srinivas Goud

Mangaluru: The first-ever visit of any political leader and government functionary of Telangana to the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada has opened new vistas in inter-state cooperation in the field of tourism and excise. Srinivas Goud the Telangana minister for Excise and Tourism was in Mangaluru to attend a community event on Friday.

Goud speaking exclusively to The Hans India said there are many fields that the two states that could forge collaborations in Excise and Tourism. "The Kalyana Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka have much scope for such collaborations. The liquor policy in Karnataka is not uniform, particularly the local Neera and Toddy. In Telangana, the community that taps Neera and Toddy has been given wide-ranging rebates, benefits and government support on various social, due to which the toddy tapping community has improved their social life. They lead a good comfortable life. The income levels have gone up considerably. Interestingly despite there being nearly 35 lakh people of this community many of the second generation and third generation families of this community have shifted to more lucrative avocations in the cities".

Adding on, Goud said: 'But in Karnataka, I found out that every region has a different structure for treating Neera and Toddy under taxation rules. The governments here need to treat Neera and Toddy on Desi and locally produced non-alcoholic beverages platform and give them tax rebates and incentives.

In a carried aspect of this business or rather traditional avocation we have given reservations up to 15 percent to the toddy tappers in all segments. In this category, we have given licences to over 380 liquor outlets in this community, I feel Karnataka also must do this which will become a social empowerment programme, the value and morality attached to this socially relevant programme should not be cited as a deterrent," Goud said.

He said Siddaramiah and HD Kumaraswamy understand these nuances of treating microeconomic activities for marginalised communities, and this will help both states to work together for the welfare of these communities.

'Our leader K Chandrashekar Rao, has a working understanding of the leaders of Karnataka politics like HDK and S Siddaramiah' concluded Goud.