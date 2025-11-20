Tulu Academy Initiative Encourages Students to Engage with Regional Literature

Mangluru: The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy has launched a student outreach initiative aimed at fostering interest in Tulu language and literature among young learners. Speaking at the inauguration of the programme titled “Academy In a Day – A Tulu Reader”, held at Sri Gokarnanatheshwara College in Mangaluru, senior journalist Chidambara Baikampady said that Tulu literature holds immense depth, diversity and cultural richness, and the Academy is providing a platform for students to explore this heritage meaningfully.

He said that giving students exposure to literary works in their native environment encourages reading habits, enriches understanding of local identity and motivates young people to appreciate regional scholarship at a deeper level. Literature, he noted, provides a window into the life, traditions and collective memory of a community, and Tulu literature has historically played a significant role in chronicling coastal life and values.

Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Institutions Director Vasanth Karandur urged students to make the most of the opportunity and engage with the material being made accessible through the Academy. Tulu Sahitya Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad said that to understand Tulu society and culture, reading is essential. He added that the Academy has stocked a wide range of books not only in Tulu but also in Kannada, English, Malayalam and Hindi, making the literature accessible even to non-Tulu speakers who wish to explore the traditions of the coastal region.