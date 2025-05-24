Tulu Academy refutes claims of subsidy withdrawal

Mangaluru: Amidst public confusion and political remarks, the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy has issued a firm clarification stating that no concessions for using the Tulu Bhavan in Mangaluru have been withdrawn.

In a detailed press note, Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad affirmed that cultural bodies organising Tulu language and literary events continue to enjoy a 50% discount on the hall’s rent, with additional waivers extended to those hosting Yakshagana and theatrical performances.

The Academy further clarified that programmes held in collaboration with it are offered the venue free of cost, while full charges apply solely to non-cultural, private functions.

Addressing another point of contention, Kapikad stressed that the Academy does not function as a certifying authority for mother tongue declarations.

The official Tulu Koota Certificate, he explained, must be obtained from local Tahsildars, akin to caste or income certificates. Students can apply for the certificate by submitting relevant school documents to the respective taluk office. In urgent cases, the certificate is issued on the same day.

He also underlined that certificates are given only to participants of training camps, workshops, or seminars conducted by or in partnership with the Academy. No certificates are issued for unrelated examinations or events.

The Academy’s clarification appears to be in response to recent remarks by Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, which Kapikad described as being made without adequate information.

“This clarification was necessary to dispel misunderstandings,” he concluded.