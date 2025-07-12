Tulu language campaign launched to expand school curriculum



Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and the Akhila Bharata Tulu Okkuta have joined forces to launch a special campaign aimed at encouraging more schools and students to adopt Tulu as a third language. The initiative primarily targets Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, where the Tulu-speaking community is concentrated.

During a meeting at the Academy’s Mangaluru office, Academy President Tarānāth Gatti Kapikad met with a delegation led by Okkuta President A. C. Bhandari. They discussed a multifaceted strategy to promote Tulu, including curriculum development, awareness campaigns, and teacher recruitment. The leadership stressed that guest lecturers may be deployed in high schools to strengthen language teaching delivery.

“We will actively collaborate in all initiatives aimed at Tulu expansion,” said Bhandari, voicing readiness to work with the Academy. Plans are in motion to submit an official request to the Secondary Education Minister to formalize guest teacher appointments and potentially upgrade Tulu’s status as Karnataka’s second official language.

Academy officials also communicated their plan to host a nationwide conclave in December, inviting Tulu associations from domestic and international platforms. The meeting served as a blueprint for future action.

The delegation included notable figures such as former Okkuta President Dharmapal U. Devadiga (Mumbai); Vice-Presidents Jayakara Shetty Indrali, Yogeesh Shetty Jeppu; General Secretary P. A. Poojari; and members Sudhakar Alva, Vijayalakshmi Shetty, Chandrashekhar Suvarna, Mulki Karunakar Shetty, Sesappa Rai Ramakunj, Chandrashekhara Devadig, Tarānaath Shetty Boḷar, Ganesha Mulki, and Prashanth Bhat Kadaba.

This initiative marks a critical milestone for the Tulu community in ensuring linguistic preservation and integration into mainstream education.

Advocates hope it will foster increased enrolment and better recognition among educational authorities statewide.