Tumakuru court sentences man to 7 years for knife-point mobile theft

Tumakuru: A sessions court in Tumakuru has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing a tourist of his mobile phone at knifepoint near Devarayanadurga in 2020.

The convict, identified as B.S. Puneeth, was found guilty of threatening two tourists with a dagger and forcibly taking away a phone. According to police records, on December 18, 2020, victims Amit and Dileep Choudhary were taking photographs near the popular hill shrine when Puneeth, accompanied by a minor, accosted them. Puneeth allegedly pressed a dagger against Dileep’s neck and snatched his phone before fleeing.

The case was registered at Kyatsandra Police Station, which later filed a charge sheet in court after investigation. Presiding Judge B. Jayanthkumar of the Principal District and Sessions Court, Tumakuru, pronounced the verdict after examining evidence and arguments from both sides. Finding the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt, the court awarded him seven years’ imprisonment.

The conviction comes as a stern message against rising cases of crimes targeting tourists in scenic spots around Tumakuru. Police officials welcomed the judgment, noting it would act as a deterrent to similar offences.