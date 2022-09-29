Two Teens In Karnataka Dies After Falling Into 30-ft Deep Pit

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, two teenagers lost their lives when their bicycle fell into a 30-foot-deep gorge on the Nagavi-Beladadi Road in the Gadag district. The event is being attributed to the absence of signboards and lamps.



Manjunath Madar 19 year old and Basavaraj Javalabenchi 17 year old were the two fatalities; both were residents of Lakkundi village. They were travelling from Lakkundi village to Yelishirund to attend the nephew of Manjunath's birthday party. They had a cake with them as well.



Local farmers and villagers gathered at the scene in the early hours to protest as word of the tragedy spread. After recent severe rains, a section of the road between Nagavi and Beladadi caved in, leaving a large pit that is more than 30 feet deep in the Nagavi village of the Gadag district.

Around midday, a Gadag Rural police team arrived on the scene and transported the victims' remains to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences for the postmortem. A villager states that they have constantly informed the authorities that a large number of people use this route to travel to Venkatapur, Shirahatti, and other villages from Gadag and other locations. Regular commuters are aware of the broken road, but outsiders are unaware of its state.