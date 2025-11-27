Uber proposes ‘driver-cum-tourist guide’ training initiative

Bengaluru: Uber India proposed an initiative that combines driver training with certified tourist-guide skills, aimed at expanding livelihood opportunities for Karnataka’s youth, the office of the Skill Development Minister said on Tuesday.

At a meeting with Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanaprakash R Patil at Vikasa Soudha, Mike Orgill, Head of Public Policy (Asia Pacific) at Uber, said equipping drivers with tourism-related skills would significantly improve income prospects, especially for marginalised communities, according to a release. The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) currently trains candidates in light and heavy vehicle driving. More than 100 trained drivers have already secured employment in India and abroad.

Building on this success, Uber proposed a “driver-cum-tourist guide” model to further enhance earning potential, the release said. “We discussed various skilling initiatives to enhance livelihood opportunities across tech and tourism, with a special focus on inclusion of marginalised communities. Karnataka has countless tourism destinations where a well-trained local cab driver can also serve as an effective tourist guide,” Orgill said. Patil welcomed the suggestion, noting that integrating soft-skills training into driver programmes would be beneficial. He assured that the proposal would be placed before the next board meeting.

Uber agreed to submit a proposal for a pilot project next year and scale the initiative with the ministry’s support, the release added. In another meeting, Hyvision India Pvt Ltd, a Korean-promoted firm that provides camera solutions to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, signed a memorandum of understanding with the state-run Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) in the presence of Patil.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in technical training, skilled-manpower development, and sharing of facilities in areas such as automation, machine vision, precision machining, and equipment assembly, the release said.

The agreement was signed by Hyvision India Managing Director Lee Yunho and GTTC Managing Director Siddalingappa Pujari. Both institutions agreed to offer industrial exposure, internships, and placement opportunities to eligible GTTC trainees, along with sharing industrial facilities and demonstration equipment for educational and research purposes.