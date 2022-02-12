Udupi MLA demands NIA probe into hijab row

Udupi: This temple town which is accused of engineering the Hijab issue both by Muslim and Hindu activism has now put the ball into the court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by demanding an NIA probe in the Hijab issue. MLA of Udupi K Raghupathi Bhat has called for an NIA investigation into the hijab controversy.

"We had wrongly understood that the Campus Front of India (CFI) was the only organisation behind the Hijab issue but now we have come to know that even the Congress party was behind fomenting the hijab issue, but it is evident now that Congress is behind it as well," he told reporters here on Friday. "This was not the plan of the students posing as demonstrators who are now demanding hijab." The CFI instilled animosity in their minds," he said

He said he has already appealed to the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for a NIA probe into the hijab issue. He said he was sure that the Congress had planned it well to make it look it was the handiwork of CFI, but CFI had played into the hands of Congress and is now been depicted as the main conspirator.

"I believe this dangerous synergy of Congress and CFI is now posing a national security threat. As a result, NIA should conduct a thorough investigation" He alleged that some people who are unconnected to Udupi have played decisive role in flaming the hijab controversy. According to the MLA there were workers of the AIMIM from Hyderabad also.

The students all by themselves cannot organise themselves into such a massive operations and conjure up such support for the Hijab movement. There were 'foreign hands' guiding them and supporting them with money and muscle power. A well planned disruptive design was formed long before the six students registered Twitter accounts in October and November. They were completely innocent were brainwashed. They have tweeted the substance of the CFI president's speech.

Muslim officials linked with District Muslim Okkuta, according to Bhat, have never provoked this case to take it to a national or international level. 'External forces' are stirring up and feeding the debate. He bemoaned the fact that the entire hijab controversy had been misrepresented by aggregators both domestically and globally. Raghupathi Bhat stated the incident is the result of CFI "instilling a spirit of fanaticism" among girl students and forcing them to demand hijab in the classroom in a series of tweets on Friday.