Udupi tragedy: young lovers die by suicide in rented house

Udupi, : In a tragic incident that has shocked the coastal town, a young couple ended their lives by suicide at Ambalpady Kalikamba Nagar’s Labour Colony in Udupi on Thursday evening.

According to police, the couple chose a time when no one was present in the girl’s rented house to take the extreme step. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Mallesh (23), a migrant labourer, and a college-going girl belonging to a migrant worker’s family. Both reportedly hailed from outside Udupi district and were living with their respective families who had migrated in search of work.

Upon receiving information, Udupi Town Police Sub-Inspector Bharatesh, along with ASIs Parameshwar K., Ramesh, and Head Constable Jayakar, visited the spot and carried out preliminary legal formalities. Social worker Nithyananda Olakadu assisted the police in shifting both bodies to the Ajjarkad Government District Hospital for post-mortem.

Speaking to the media, social worker Nithyananda Olakadu said, “Both the deceased were from poor migrant families. The youth worked as a daily wage labourer, while the girl was studying in college. They were reportedly in love, but the reason for their suicide remains unknown.”

Police have registered a case at the Udupi Town Police Station, and further investigation is in progress.