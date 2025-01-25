Union Budget: Shivakumar writes to FM Sitharaman, seeks substantial funds for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Saturday, seeking substantial financial assistance for Bengaluru city in the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26.

Shivakumar in the letter stated, “As a member of Parliament representing Karnataka, you are well aware of Bengaluru’s emergence as a leading hub for technological advancements and investment attraction, both domestic and international. With a population of 1.5 crore, the city urgently requires major infrastructure projects to sustain its growth and maintain its status as the Silicon Valley of India.”

Shivakumar has demanded that the central government should support the construction of an urban tunnel to alleviate traffic congestion. “The Karnataka government proposes a north-south corridor from Esteem Mall near Hebbal to Silk Board Junction totalling about 18.5 kilometres with an approximate cost of Rs 15,000 crore and east to the west corridor from K.R. Puram Circle to Nayandahalli Junction measuring 28.5 kilometres at an approximate cost of Rs 25,000 crore,” Shivakumar informed.

Shivakumar further said that the state government has agreed to provide Rs 19,000 crore VGF for this project and the draft DPR prepared is published for the opinion of the general public.

He further stated, “Following the successful implementation of a Double-Decker road along the Metro Yellow Line, the state government proposes extending this model in Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This includes 40.65 kilometres stretch across two corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 8,916 crore.”

Shivakumar has further sought assistance for 17 major flyovers spanning 99.50 kilometres across 11 high-traffic corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore and stressed that it will address major traffic issues in the city.

To address the issue of encroachment in buffer areas, a novel method of constructing roads along the buffer zones of stormwater drains (SWD) has been taken up. It is planned to construct a total length of 300 kilometres of new buffer area roads along SWDs at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore, he stated.

The Deputy CM has further sought assistance for the implementation of the Peripheral Ring Road under the public-private partnership with an estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore, which includes Rs 21,000 crore of land acquisition and Rs 6,000 of civil construction.

Shivakumar further mentioned the fifth phase of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) for additional water supply to the city. “With significant infrastructure projects planned for Bengaluru, I kindly request your support for substantial assistance to Bengaluru in the upcoming Union Budget,” he said.



