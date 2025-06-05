VHP urges strict enforcement of animal slaughter ban ahead of Bakrid

Mangaluru: In a move likely to sharpen existing tensions around religious practices and animal rights, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for strict enforcement of existing laws that prohibit animal slaughter during Bakrid and other religious festivals in Karnataka. The demand, made during a press conference in Mangaluru, draws on provisions under state and central legislation, as well as Supreme Court rulings, to justify a complete clampdown on animal sacrifice and related transport.

Citing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, as well as the 1959 Animal Sacrifice Prohibition Act (Amended in 1975), VHP leaders insisted that animal sacrifice—referred to as qurbani—is expressly forbidden and punishable under law, regardless of religious context. They further urged authorities to monitor and, if needed, seal premises where animal slaughter occurs.

The VHP press meet also referenced landmark judgments of the Supreme Court—including WP (Civil) No. 309/2003 and WP No. 1443/2008—to reinforce their appeal for zero tolerance toward violations. Citing concerns over unregulated animal transport, they called for checkpoints to be established across jurisdictions, especially near the Kerala border, to intercept illegal cattle movement during the lead-up to the festival. Sunil K.R., VHP’s regional gau raksha (cow protection) head, praised recent efforts by the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, who intercepted an illegal consignment of 24 cattle being transported from Kerala near Talapady. He urged all police stations, district officials, and religious institutions to remain vigilant and ensure no cattle are gathered, housed, or slaughtered illegally, especially on or near places of worship.

While the VHP maintains that their appeal is grounded in law and animal welfare, critics argue that such campaigns—especially timed around Islamic festivals—often exacerbate communal fault lines. The group’s statement that even ordinary citizens have the legal right to intervene in suspected animal slaughter situations adds to concerns about vigilantism.

This call for action comes at a time when communal tensions in coastal Karnataka have already seen periodic flare-ups. Observers say this new push by Hindutva groups will test the state’s administrative balance between enforcing laws and safeguarding religious freedoms.