Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art Queue Complex at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala

Belthangady (Dakshina Kannada district): On January 7, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will officially open "Sri Saanidhya," a brand-new, cutting-edge queue complex that will improve the waiting experience for devotees hoping to see Sri Manjunatha Swamy the presiding deity of the Dharmasthala temple town.

The new facility is an advanced replacement for the existing queue system, ensuring greater convenience, comfort, and security for pilgrims who has to undergo the queue system to have a darshan of the deity.

According to the Dharmasthala administrators, the queue system at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala was first introduced decades ago to facilitate a smooth darshan experience. However, with an increasing number of visitors, longer waiting times became inevitable, particularly during peak periods. While the temple administration provided water, food, and basic amenities, Dr. Heggade the present Dharmadhikari (administrator) envisioned a more efficient and comfortable waiting system, leading to the development of this modern complex.

For the first time at Dharmasthala, a Queue Management System (QMS) will be implemented to streamline crowd movement. The system dynamically assigns halls based on the flow of devotees, ensuring an efficient and timely darshan process.

The QMS is integrated with 160 AI-powered cameras for real-time monitoring. In case of any emergency, automated alerts will be triggered to the control room for immediate action.

The complex is fitted with 263 speakers and 54 amplifiers, providing live announcements, emergency updates, and instructions to devotees. This ensures seamless communication and a safe evacuation protocol in case of any unforeseen incidents.

Aligned with Dharmasthala’s commitment to sustainability, the complex features 650 kilowatts of solar panels to generate renewable energy. Additionally, an advanced Building Management System (BMS) optimizes electricity and water usage, reducing waste and promoting environmental sustainability.

Key Features of the New Queue System

Total area: 275,177 sq. ft.

Structure: Three-storey complex

Number of halls: 16

Capacity per hall: 600-800 devotees

Total capacity: 10,000-12,000 devotees at a time

Enhanced Facilities for Devotees

Air-conditioned halls with advanced temperature control

Essential amenities such as toilets, childcare rooms, drinking water, and cafeterias

Digital TV and audio systems for real-time information and entertainment

Queue Management System (QMS) powered by Bosch

AI-based camera surveillance for crowd control and security

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by senior officials, dignitaries, and temple authorities, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the pilgrimage experience at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala.