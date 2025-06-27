Vijayendra confident of continuing as state BJP chief

Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday expressed confidence about continuing in his current role, as the party gears up to appoint new office-bearers at both state and national levels.

Speculation is rife that Karnataka BJP unit may see a change in leadership with signs of internal discontent emerging within party ranks.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said he had fulfilled his responsibilities effectively during his one-and-a-half-year tenure as state chief, and his work is well recognised by party leaders and workers.

“The BJP is a national party. Everyone’s opinion has been sought. I have done my job successfully over the past one-and-a-half years, and my leaders and fellow karyakartas are aware of it,” he said, in response to a question about whether he would continue in the role.

Asked about his recent visit to Delhi, the Shikaripura MLA clarified that it was a personal trip. On the presence of other senior BJP leaders—including Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka—in the national capital, he said there was no need for speculation. “I had gone to Delhi and so had some other senior leaders. They are yet to return. But speculating that a major development is underway is baseless.

I didn’t meet anyone there; my personal work is done,” he stated.

To a question about rumours of a change in the LoP post, Vijayendra defended Ashoka, saying he was performing well and enjoys the confidence of party MLAs. “It’s not proper for the media to speculate on his removal. There is no truth to it,” he added.

On internal dissent within the BJP, Vijayendra said that those who were extremely disgruntled and engaged in anti-party activities have already been expelled. He was referring to the six-year suspension of MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, S T Somashekar, and A Shivaram Hebbar.

While acknowledging that some differences persist, he said such issues are natural in any political party and added that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been tasked with addressing the concerns. Responding to Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna’s comments that the BJP should “set its house in order”, Vijayendra shot back, saying the Minister should instead advise Aland Congress MLA B R Patil.

“People of the state are cursing the government. Do they think summoning MLAs like B R Patil and Raju Kage will fix the situation?” he asked. Vijayendra accused the state government of ignoring pressing issues affecting the people.

“Farmers are in distress due to heavy rainfall. Fertilisers and seeds are not being supplied properly. Instead of solving these problems, ministers are busy with corruption.

Their power-drunk arrogance won’t last long,” he charged. He also dismissed former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda’s recent remark that “there is amber beneath the ashes” in the BJP.

“There’s no confusion in the BJP. The delay in appointing the party’s state president is being misread,” Vijayendra clarified. He explained that the appointment of BJP state presidents in 14 states has already been completed, and the remaining, including Karnataka, will be announced soon. “Once that process concludes, the BJP national president will also be

selected,” he said.