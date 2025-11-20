Vijayendra hits out at govt over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

Udupi: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday accused the Congress government of presiding over a serious breakdown in law and order across Karnataka. Citing recent robberies and violent crimes reported from Bengaluru and Bidar, he alleged that incidents in broad daylight had become “routine,” while earlier cases still remain unresolved. Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Vijayendra said the Home Minister seemed “clueless and helpless,” and argued that recurring criminal incidents pointed to a systemic failure. “It appears the government has completely lost control,” he remarked.

He further targeted the ruling party for what he described as internal discord and lack of governance. According to him, even Congress legislators have been openly criticising the Chief Minister. “There is no sign of a functioning government. Farmers are suffering, development activities have stalled, and the race for the Chief Minister’s post is getting uglier by the day,” he said. Commenting on recent remarks by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Vijayendra said he had been observing them for a couple of months.

“There is something strange about his tone. We are unable to understand the intent,” he said. On preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Udupi on November 28, the BJP state chief said party leaders were confident of his arrival. “Most arrangements are in progress. MLAs and MPs are meeting today to finalise advance plans,” he said. He added that Modi’s visit to the temple town after several years had energised both party workers and the public. Discussions with officials