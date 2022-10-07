Vintage vehicles on display to encourage wildlife conservation

Bengaluru: To raise awareness among the public about the value of protecting wildlife for the sake of ecological balance, Wildlife Week is observed from October 2 until October 8. The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has invited owners of vintage cars and motorcycles to participate in a rally and display their automobiles in Bengaluru this year to promote the idea of preserving historical objects.

At the VidhanaSoudha, the car owners displayed some of their vintage cars, some of which were open to the public on Wednesday. Willys Jeep, Mahindra Classic, Ambassador in four-wheelers, Yamaha Rajdooth, Royal Enfield Bullet, and Jawa were a few of the uncommon two- and four-wheelers that caught the interest of antique vehicle enthusiasts.

Over a thousand automobile and bike owners from Bengaluru gathered at the VidhanaSodha on Gandhi Jayanti to participate in a rally that stretched from Cubbon Park to LalBagh.

"On the occasion of 68th Wildlife Week, Karnataka Forest Department conducted a Walkathon from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh which was followed by a Historic Vintage Car & Motorcycle Rally," read a tweet from the official account of the Karnataka Forest Department.BasavarajBommai, the chief minister, inaugurated the event and felicitated the owners of the antique cars.