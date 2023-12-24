Vrikshathon Marathon sees massive response

Vijayapura: The Vrikshathon Heritage Run "Run Vijayapura Run" organised by District Minister MB Patil for the cause of creating a sustainable environment witnessed a grand success.

More than 10,000 enthusiasts including many renowned participated in the Marathon run which was held under five categories (21KM, 10 KM, 5 KM, 3.5 KM and 800 Metres) Those who ran comprised renowned barefoot sprinter Preeti Manish, Youngest movie director Master Kishan, 'first rank raju' actor Gurunandan, Sharad Chawan from Pune, Katapadi Sulata Kamat, Prashant Hipparagi, Rajeendar Kaur, Venkatesha Adiga, Sameer Joshi, Anantaramu among others.

District Minister MB Patil who inaugurated the event joined the fleet of runners near Gula Gumbaz and ran about 3 KM inspiring those who were gathered.

The event which was initiated by MB Patil four years ago with the main intent of increasing the green coverage in Vijayapura district has been seeing increased response every year.









In the stage event held at the district stadium, the monuments of Vijayapura captured by drone cameras were screened and videos were played along with cultural programmes by various groups. About 15 stalls near the stadium formed part of the exhibition organised on the occasion.



Minister MB Patil speaking on the occasion said that the green coverage in the district has increased to 2% from a dismal 0.17% when it was started four years ago.

He stated so far 1.5 crore saplings have been planted under the initiative and the journey ahead is far to reach the target of about 30-35% green cover.

Expressing gladness for the increasing response to the event Patil said that from next year villages belonging to the district should also be made involved in the event.

He said that the purpose of the event would achieve success if everyone is inspired to plant at least one sapling in their surroundings.

Patil also opined that India including Karnataka which has a rich heritage and iconic historical places can be developed as potential tourist places provided they establish better bathrooms, toilets, connectivity and food facilities.

Rajendra Singh, The Water Man of India, who had arrived from Rajasthan was among the dignitaries on the dais. Basana Gowda Patil Yatnal, Anil Gowda Patil, Pramod Deshpande, Kirana Betageri, Dr.Praveen Basana Gowdara, Narendrakumara Nagashetty, BS Biradara were present.