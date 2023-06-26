Weekday Surge in Women Passengers Impacts Daily Commuters Students Demand Improved Bus Services

Kalaburagi: The implementation of the 'Shakti' scheme by the Congress-led government, offering free bus travel to women within the state, has inadvertently triggered a mounting crisis for daily commuters, especially students. The surge in women

passengers has brought about severe overcrowding, with dire consequences witnessed when a college student fell seriously ill due to the overwhelming rush.

Outraged by the lack of adequate transportation options, students have taken to the streets in protest, demanding immediate action to address the pressing need for

improved bus services.

The Monday morning saw a group of college students embarking on a bus journey from Vastari village to Jevargi in Kalaburagi district, all eager to reach their educational institution. However, their excitement was short-lived as they were greeted with a disheartening sight. Trapped amidst the suffocating overcrowding, one student lost her consciousness.

Since its launch on June 11, the 'Shakti' scheme has witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity, with over 7,64,40,000 women availing its benefits till June 25. Such overwhelming participation underscores the urgent requirement for measures that can accommodate the escalating demand, guaranteeing a smooth and comfortable commuting experience for all passengers.