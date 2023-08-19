Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA

Vijayapura: Congress MLA Vinaya Kulkarni has stirred the political arena by asserting that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent in the next two and a half years. Speaking to the press in Vijayapura, Kulkarni highlighted that Senior Minister KH Muniyappa had already indicated such a development. He echoed Muniyappa's remarks, indicating that changes within the cabinet are on the horizon.

"Senior Minister KH Muniappa has been vocal about the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the cabinet, and I believe that this change will materialize within two and a half years. I also see the possibility of myself securing a cabinet seat," Kulkarni stated during the interaction. Muniappa's open statements advocating for a complete team transformation have garnered approval. He emphasized the importance of not only changing the cabinet but also hinted at the likelihood of a shift in the Chief Minister's position, which would be determined by the party's high command.

Recent discussions within the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) all-member meeting have shed light on the party's considerations. A proposal has been made for senior ministers to relinquish their positions after two and a half years to make way for fresh faces. Muniappa affirmed his willingness to step aside after the specified period. However, his statement was met with dissent from Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge.

MLA Vinaya Kulkarni's alignment with KH Muniappa's perspective indicates the ongoing discourse regarding potential changes within the political landscape, including discussions about a possible change in the Chief Minister's role.