With holiday mood on a high, hotel room demand peaks in Hampi

Bengaluru: Due to the Christmas and New Year celebrations, tourists are facing difficulties as rooms are not available in hotels, resorts and guesthouses in and around Hospet. Now, a situation has arisen where those who have taken a trip are returning during the day without finding rooms.

There are dozens of tourist destinations around Hospet, the district headquarters of Vijayanagar. Thousands of tourists visit these places every day on normal days. However, now, tourists come in large numbers to celebrate the New Year along with Christmas. Tourist destinations are now crowded. However, during this time, there is a high demand for hotels and resorts. In this context, it is common to complain that the hotel industry, taking advantage of this, doubles the prices.

There are dozens of tourist destinations such as the World Heritage Site of Hampi, just 10 km from Hospet, the Daroji Bear Sanctuary nearby, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biological Park next to it, the Tungabhadra Reservoir adjacent to the city, Anegondi after crossing the Tungabhadra River in Hampi, and Anjanadri, the birthplace of An-janeya.

Hampi is visited by local and foreign tourists, as well as devotees and pilgrims in large numbers. However, tourists coming from faraway towns stay in the city and in Kamalapur and Kaddirampura in the taluk. Most of the tourists are coming, and the hotel rooms are full.

Tourists are struggling because they cannot find rooms. In the meantime, the fact that hotel rooms are being offered at double the prices is a burden on the pockets of tour-ists. The rates, which used to be Rs 2,000-4,000 on normal days, have now reached Rs 8,000. The situation has worsened in big hotels.

There have been complaints that middlemen are charging high fees and giving rooms.

It is becoming a financial burden on devotees coming from faraway places and visiting temples.