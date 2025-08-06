With new season, fishermen set return to sea

Mangaluru/Udupi Karwar: The monsoon has passed, and the sea is once again bustling with activity along the Karnataka coast. Nearly 200 trawl boats are now setting off from fishing ports from Mangaluru to Karwar, marking the official start of the 2025 deep-sea fishing season.

For coastal communities, this is a moment of hope. After a quiet two-month break, boats are back in the water, crews are in place, and supplies—from diesel and ice to GPS and fish finders—are ready. Workers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and even Uttar Pradesh have returned to join their local counterparts in this seasonal rush.

But beneath the optimism lies growing concern. Fishers and boat owners say catches have steadily declined over the past five years. Many return to shore empty-handed, blaming it on overfishing and an inadequate breeding window during the monsoon.

That’s why the Karnataka Coastal Action Committee, representing fishermen from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar, has urged the central government to extend the annual fishing ban from 60 to 90 days. The committee argues that the existing ban does not give juvenile fish enough time to mature.

“We’re seeing real losses—financial and ecological,” said Rajarathna Sanil, a deep-sea trawler owner. “A longer ban may hurt in the short term, but it will help restore fish populations and sustain our livelihoods.”

The proposal echoes similar demands raised in Gujarat. If implemented across states like Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa, advocates believe it could pave the way for a uniform policy across the western coast.

Fisheries department officials say discussions are ongoing. A multi-state meeting has been proposed, and a committee under the CMFRI has submitted a report, according to a fishermen leader. As one fishing season begins, a larger debate looms—how to balance livelihoods with the urgent need for marine conservation.