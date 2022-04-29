Woman suffers burns in acid attack by spurned lover in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns when a jilted lover allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to police, the incident happened in a finance company where she worked. The woman was climbing the stairs when 27-year-old Nagesh, a garment factory worker, threw acid on her. She sustained burns in the face, neck, hands and head.

She was rushed to St John's hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

The police said the accused had been following her for many years and every time the woman refused his proposal.

On Wednesday, he warned her of dire consequences if she did not accept him, said the police adding that she left home for work with her father, who dropped her at the office. But to her shock, she saw the man on the stairs of her office and he asked her to marry him. When she again refused, he threw the acid on her and fled.

DCP Sanjiv Patil said three police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Victim's father Rajanna said that he warned Nagesh against stalking his daughter apart from informing his elder brother.

State Women Commission chairperson Pramila Naidu who visited the victim in the hospital told reporters that the victim was out of danger though she suffered 40-50 percent burns. She said that the girl recently got engaged to a boy. Pramila Naidu assured full support to the victim.