Won’t spare a single mosque built after destroying temple in country: K’taka BJP leader Eshwarappa

Gadag, (Karnataka): Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy by stating that not a single mosque built after destroying a temple would be spared in the country.

Speaking to the media in Gadag city, Eshwarappa, known for controversial statements, maintained that he wouldn't speak about newly-built mosques. "But those built after destroying our temples won't be spared. Not a single such mosque will stand in this country. This is my personal opinion," he underlined.

He clarified that it was not possible for the BJP to make India a Hindu nation, stating that it was not the agenda of the BJP but of the Hindus.

"I will pledge and say India will become a Hindu nation," Eshwarappa stated. Referring to the decision to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he mentioned the struggle that has been ongoing since the pre-Independence period.

Eshwarappa criticised the destruction in Mathura and Kashi by Muslims and claimed that those who raised their voices in the past are now heaving a sigh of relief in heaven.

"On January 22, the whole world will look towards Ayodhya. The court proceedings on the matter of the Kashi Vishwanath temple are in favour of Hindus. The order for a survey has been granted for the Krishna temple in Mathura. Everything will happen one after the other," he explained.

Eshwarappa asserted, "We have shared the blood of freedom fighters. Tipu’s (erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan) blood won’t flow in us. We will save temples at Hindu pilgrimage centres of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura."

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of supporting Minister for Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan in making statements, such as the government compelling all Hindu legislators to do salaam to a Muslim Speaker.

Regarding the proposal for making AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge the prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, Eshwarappa described it as an insult to Dalits. He claimed that as soon as Kharge's name was proposed, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked out. He also characterised it as a betrayal of Dalits by the Congress.

Eshwarappa had earlier stirred controversy by stating that the Bhagva flag would be hoisted on the Red Fort in New Delhi.