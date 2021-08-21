Yellow warning issued for nine districts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre on Saturday issued a yellow alert for nine districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Ramanagara and Shivamogga till August 24. The State has been witnessing heavy rains since August 19 and they are likely to continue till August 25.

The KSNDMC, in their forecast for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) region, said there will be widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains and thundershowers. A KSNDMC official said that the city's northern part witnessed maximum rainfall on Saturday. It also forecast moderate rainfall in coastal districts. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to experience widespread very light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts may witness very light to light rainfall.

South interior Karnataka, according to the forecast, will see widespread light to moderate rainfall. However, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar and Chamarajangar districts will witness isolated heavy to very heavy rains, the forecast read. Simultaneously, north interior Karnataka will see very light to moderate rains, especially over Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Bagalkote districts.