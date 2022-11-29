Yesvantpur railway station to be completely revamped by June 2025

Bengaluru: South Western Railway (SWR) has announced that construction has started on the redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station in north Bengaluru, indicating that the project is on schedule. According to the SWR, the redeveloped station will serve as a "city centre" and offer numerous new amenities.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation for the redevelopment of Yesvantpur Railway Station on June 20, 2022. The tender was floated according to the correct procedure. Girdhari Lal Construction Pvt. Ltd. has received the contract. The project will cost Rs. 380 crore. The first phase of the project has started, and the site office has been established.

The revamped station will serve as a 'City Center', luring both visitors and passengers. In order to reduce congestion, there will be a 216-meter-wide air concourse with separate arrival and departure gates for passengers. Retail establishments, a food court, and entertainment venues will all be located under the proposed roof plaza over the platform. Passengers' navigation will be facilitated by well defined LED-based signage. A brand-new, four-story structure with a train station will rise on the west side of the metro station. On the Platform 1 side, there will be a multi-level car park (G+5 structure). A departure-cum-arrival plaza with direct access to an air concourse will be located above Platform 1, precisely like in an airport.

Direct natural light will be permitted via the air concourse's roofing. To prevent traffic, clearly marked drop-off and pick-up points will be offered. For the convenience of the passengers, a connection to the metro station has been planned at the level of the air concourse. On the east side of the air-concourse's departure area, on the city side, an elevated road will be built for convenient access. All public transportation will be seamlessly integrated at the station for the benefit of users.

By including ramps, lifts, and special restrooms, great attention will be placed on making the renovated station accessible to those with disabilities.

The facility will be constructed using sustainable design principles to demonstrate Indian Railways' dedication to environmental preservation and energy conservation.

The station would be able to accommodate the anticipated 1 lakh+ daily passengers at full capacity. The current footfall is close to 60,000. By the end of June 2025, the project is expected to be finished.