Youth workshop begins in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A three-day residential youth workshop, titled ‘Pragati and Sphoorti – 2025’, has commenced at the World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru, focusing on skill development, personality enhancement, and community values for students of the Kudala Deshastha Brahmin community.

Organised jointly by Shri Poornananda Seva Pratishtan and the Dakshina Kannada District Kudala Deshastha Adya Gaud Brahmin Sangha, the programme is designed for college and pre-university students from the community.

Inaugurating the workshop, World Konkani Centre President CA Nandagopal Shenoy stressed the need for holistic education that includes both academic knowledge and personal development. He also highlighted the role of the Konkani language in reinforcing cultural identity and self-confidence.

The programme includes modules on communication, leadership, cultural preservation, and technological awareness. Vice-President of the World Konkani Centre, D. Ramesh Nayak Maira, said the initiative would help students develop practical skills and cultural rootedness.

Among the dignitaries present were Executive Officer Dr. B. Devadas Pai, community leaders, and office bearers of the organising institutions. Kudpi Vidya Shenoy led the workshop orientation and introduced the objectives of the training.