YouTuber gets anticipatory bail in Dharmasthala case

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru District and Sessions Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to YouTuber Sameer MD, who is facing criminal charges for allegedly spreading misinformation and provocative content linked to the Dharmasthala case.

Sameer was booked under Sections 192, 240 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly furnishing false information and making content that could incite unrest. Police said the case relates to a video uploaded on his channel, where he linked the Dharmasthala religious institution to past controversies.

The bail order comes against the backdrop of increasing scrutiny of digital platforms in India, where independent creators have often clashed with legal boundaries. Earlier this year, Sameer was served notice in a ₹10-crore defamation suit filed in Bengaluru by representatives of the Dharmasthala trust, who alleged he had engaged in a “sustained defamatory campaign” through online posts.Legal experts note that while the courts have upheld the principle of free expression online, cases such as this highlight the tension between freedom of speech and potential harm caused by unverified allegations. “This case will likely set a precedent on how far digital commentary can go before crossing into provocation,” said a Bengaluru-based advocate.