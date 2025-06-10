ZEISS India pledges to create a greener future by planting a Miyawaki forest

Bengaluru: ZEISS, a pioneer in optics and optoelectronics in India, pledges a transformative environmental initiative taking root in Rajasthan. The brand unveils a 2-acre forest with 32,000 trees, meticulously cultivated using the innovative Japanese Miyawaki afforestation technique. This vital green space will flourish within the native forest in Pali, Rajasthan, serving as a testament to ZEISS India's deep commitment to sustainability. The project will be brought to life through a collaboration with the Enviro Creators Foundation.

The area chosen in Rajasthan is the one that is significantly devastated environmentally and deserted due to rapid industrialization, water scarcity and pollutants released by industries around. Spanning across 2 acres, the initiative by ZEISS India is designed to do more than grow trees. It will revive degraded land, enhance local biodiversity, and cultivate a self-sustaining ecosystem. The secret to this accelerated ecological restoration lies in the Miyawaki method, pioneered by the esteemed Japanese botanist. The renowned method is celebrated for its unparalleled ability to cultivate dense, native forests at an accelerated pace. It champions plant growth 10x faster and yields an incredible 30x thicker forest than conventional plantations, impressively becoming self-sustaining within approximately 3 years. Through this initiative, ZEISS India will fund the planting, watering, and maintenance of over 32,000 trees for 3 years until such time they become self-sufficient and multiply thereon as a forest cover.

Dhaval Radia, Chief Financial Officer, ZEISS India, expresses, "At ZEISS, our foundation-led structure fuels a relentless pursuit of innovation, a principle we extend to our environmental responsibilities. We are proud to join forces with the Enviro Creators Foundation for this pivotal afforestation project in Rajasthan. This endeavor demonstrates our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and our belief in forging a positive, enduring legacy for the environment. By implementing the Miyawaki method, we will cultivate a thriving, self-sustaining ecosystem that will provide invaluable benefits to the community and biodiversity for future generations."

ZEISS in India is deepening its commitment to sustainable practices with a new initiative focused on environmental responsibility. The upcoming manufacturing facility in Bengaluru will feature a water recycling plant to reduce its environmental impact significantly. This builds on the brand's existing efforts at its current Indian manufacturing facility, which already utilizes green energy and remains dedicated to finding even more sustainable solutions.

Enviro Creators Foundation has extensive experience, establishing over 120 forests across 11 Indian states. Their proven expertise in afforestation projects ensures the efficient and effective execution of this new initiative. This partnership aims to drive responsible practices that create long-term value for our business and society.