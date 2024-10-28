Fourth Hoax Bomb Threat Hits Tirupati’s ISKCON Temple in 3 Days

The ISKCON Temple in Tirupati, one of the city’s prominent spiritual landmarks, recently received its fourth bomb threat in just three days, sparking heightened security and concern among devotees and authorities. The latest threat, sent via email, mirrors a disturbing pattern of hoax threats that have gripped the temple since last week, prompting rapid action from local police to safeguard the temple and its surroundings.

Security Measures Tightened After Repeated Threats

Following these recurring threats, authorities have bolstered security at the ISKCON Temple to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. The temple premises and surrounding areas are being thoroughly monitored, with police personnel deployed around the clock. Bomb squads have been conducting regular checks to eliminate any potential risks, though all alerts so far have been confirmed as hoaxes.

ISKCON Temple Authorities Urge Calm Among Devotees

Temple authorities have appealed for calm among devotees and local residents, assuring them that all necessary precautions are in place. They have also requested public cooperation with the heightened security measures while expressing concern over the disruptions caused by the fake threats.

Investigation Underway to Identify Source of Threats

The police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of these hoax emails, with cybercrime experts actively analyzing the digital trail. Authorities are committed to finding those responsible for the security disruptions, which have diverted significant resources and raised concerns within the community.

Previous Instances of Hoax Threats

This series of false threats is not the first incident affecting religious sites in India, as several places of worship across the country have faced similar issues in recent months. Authorities are considering enhanced digital monitoring and swift penalties for those found guilty of issuing these threats, aiming to deter such incidents in the future.