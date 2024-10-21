  • Menu
Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi

Highlights

PM Modi reveals plans to transform Kashi into a healthcare hub with advanced facilities, enhancing the city's status as a center for medical services and wellness.

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that Kashi (Varanasi), his parliamentary constituency, is on its way to becoming a prominent healthcare hub. During his recent visit to the holy city, PM Modi shared his vision of transforming Kashi into a center for world-class medical services, furthering its legacy of providing spiritual and physical healing.

Government’s Healthcare Initiatives in Kashi

Over the past few years, Kashi has witnessed rapid development, with substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure. The government's focus has been on establishing state-of-the-art hospitals, diagnostic centers, and medical research facilities. PM Modi emphasized that these initiatives are aimed at not only serving the local population but also attracting patients from across the country and the world.

Medical Tourism Potential

PM Modi highlighted Kashi’s growing potential in the field of medical tourism, which will bring in patients seeking affordable yet advanced treatment. With the development of healthcare infrastructure, Kashi could soon be recognized as a preferred destination for medical tourists seeking holistic and comprehensive treatment.

Boosting Healthcare and Employment

The healthcare expansion is also expected to create employment opportunities in the region. Doctors, nurses, and medical professionals from around the country will be drawn to Kashi, thus enhancing the local economy and improving healthcare services in the region.

Kashi’s Role in Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Kashi has already played a crucial role in the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, providing affordable healthcare to thousands of beneficiaries. With enhanced facilities, the city is poised to take this initiative to new heights, making healthcare accessible to all.

