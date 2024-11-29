  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Latest News

Samantha: Actress Samantha's Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away

Samantha: Actress Samanthas Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away
x
Highlights

"Actress Samantha's father, Joseph Prabhu, passes away due to cardiac arrest. Fans and film celebrities mourn the loss."

Tollywood actress Samantha’s father, Joseph Prabhu, has passed away. Samantha shared the news on her Instagram story with a heartfelt message: "Until we meet again, Dad" accompanied by a heart emoji.

Samantha, born in Chennai to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu, has often spoken about the significant role her father played in her life. Her father, a Telugu Anglo-Indian, was a pillar of support throughout her journey in the film industry. Despite her busy schedule with multiple film commitments, Samantha always prioritized spending time with her parents. She had previously expressed gratitude for her father’s unwavering support at every step of her career.

The news of Joseph Prabhu’s passing has left film celebrities and fans in mourning. It is reported that he passed away in his sleep last night due to cardiac arrest. His funeral is expected to take place tomorrow.

Samantha was born on April 28, 1987, in Alappuzha, Kerala. Her father, Joseph, was Telugu, while her mother, Ninette, is Malayali. Samantha’s family now consists of her mother and her two elder brothers, Jonathan and David.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick