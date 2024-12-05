SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 OUT: Check Your Results & Cutoffs at ssc.gov.in; Download Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 can check and download their results from the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Key Highlights:

Based on their marks in the Tier-I examination, candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II exam, with category-wise selections.

Separate cut-offs have been issued for posts such as Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II (SI).

According to the official notification:

"As the Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted in multiple shifts, candidates' marks have been normalized using the formula published by the Commission on 07.02.2019. These normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of the examination (i.e., Tier II)."

SSC CGL Cutoff Marks for Posts Other Than JSO and SI:

Candidates can check the cutoff marks for various posts such as ASO, Inspector, EA, JSO, Auditor, Accountant, PA, and more.

















The Commission has also reviewed candidates' representations regarding answer keys. Revised answer keys have been used for evaluation. The final answer keys, along with the question papers and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates, will be uploaded to the official website shortly.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Dates:

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 18-20, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024:

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in Click on the SSC CGL Result 2024 link. The Tier 1 Result PDF will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.

[SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 PDF Direct Link]