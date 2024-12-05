Live
- Land encroachment issue that witnessed drama by Mauganj MLA reaches MP HC
- Mineral Water Lacks Minerals, Mission Bhagiratha Water is Rich in Them - DE Hema Latha
- Indonesia explores partnerships with aircraft manufacturers to expand airline fleet
- Gaganyaan: First uncrewed spaceflight mission likely this month
- AAP MLA Naresh Balyan sent to 1-day judicial custody in MCOCA case
- Veterinary student suicide: Kerala HC orders fresh enquiry, quashes orders expelling students accused of ragging
- 47.50 pc voting recorded in Tirhut Graduate MLC bypolls
- PM Awas Yojana: 88 lakh houses given to urban poor since 2015
- NHAI to issue green bonds worth Rs 1,000 crore
- Agriculture Scientists Raise Awareness Among Farmers on World Soil Day
Just In
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 OUT: Check Your Results & Cutoffs at ssc.gov.in; Download Link Here
"Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024, cutoffs, and download the PDF at ssc.gov.in. Get details on Tier-II exam dates and category-wise selections."
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 can check and download their results from the official website: ssc.gov.in.
Key Highlights:
- Based on their marks in the Tier-I examination, candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II exam, with category-wise selections.
- Separate cut-offs have been issued for posts such as Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II (SI).
According to the official notification:
"As the Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted in multiple shifts, candidates' marks have been normalized using the formula published by the Commission on 07.02.2019. These normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of the examination (i.e., Tier II)."
SSC CGL Cutoff Marks for Posts Other Than JSO and SI:
Candidates can check the cutoff marks for various posts such as ASO, Inspector, EA, JSO, Auditor, Accountant, PA, and more.
The Commission has also reviewed candidates' representations regarding answer keys. Revised answer keys have been used for evaluation. The final answer keys, along with the question papers and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates, will be uploaded to the official website shortly.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Dates:
The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 18-20, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024:
- Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in
- Click on the SSC CGL Result 2024 link.
- The Tier 1 Result PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download the result and save it for future reference.