5 Easy Monsoon Makeup Tips to Keep Your Look Fresh and Long-Lasting

Rainy weather can make your makeup go bad. It can melt or get messy. Here are 5 easy tips to keep your makeup good all day in the rain.

Use Waterproof Makeup

Use waterproof eyeliner, kajal, and mascara. They will not run or smudge. Use soft colors like pink and brown for your eyes. If you are in a hurry, put the same blush on your eyelids.

Keep Your Face Light

Don’t put too much heavy makeup on your face. Use a primer to stop your face from getting shiny. Use concealer only where you need it.

Use Powder Blush

Cream blush can melt in rain. Use powder blush in pink or peach colors. It will stay longer and look nice.

Use Matte Lipstick

Glossy lipstick can fade or get messy in rain. Use matte lipstick that stays for long time. Use lip liner to stop the color from going outside your lips.

Use Powder to Fix Makeup

Put a little powder on your face to stop shine and keep makeup in place. Add more slowly if you need.