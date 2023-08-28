50+ Happy Onam Wishes and Quotes to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival Thiruvonam!

HAPPY ONAM 2023 THIRUVONAM WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, IMAGES, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE:

Every year, the harvest festival of Onam is celebrated with great zeal and devotion in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The festival, which is observed by Malayalis from all over the world, lasts ten days. According to the Malayalam calendar, it falls in the month of Chingam (which is normally between August and September)

The celebrations this year began on August 20 (Sunday) and will continue through August 31 (Thursday). According to Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram will begin on August 29 at 2:43 am and end at 11:50 pm. This celebration marks the beginning of the New Year, which is also known as Kolla Varsham. It commemorates Vamana, Lord Vishnu's avatar, as well as the return of King Mahabali.



Thiruvonam Wishes and Greetings



1. May this Onam bring new positive energies and happiness into your life and household.



2. On this auspicious day, I wish you a joyous Onam. Have a happy holiday with your family.

3. Let this holiday season bring you good fortune, joy, and peace of mind.

4. Please accept my heartfelt greetings and blessings for you and your family.

5. On this auspicious day, may you have a prosperous, happy, colourful, brilliant, and healthy Onam. Onam greetings to you and your family!

6. I wish you health and happiness this Onam!

7. On this special day, I wish you a joyous Onam. May your home be filled with love, joy, and serenity!

8. I hope Lord Mahabali brings you much happiness and success.

9. I'm sending you my best wishes. From our family to yours, we wish you a Happy Onam.

10 On this Onam, I wish you and your family success, prosperity, and happiness.

Thiruvonam Greetings



11. May the color and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true.



12. I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Greetings to you and your family. May the spirit of the festival guide you, and light your way.

13. I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

14. Like the bright flowers of Pokkalam, may your life be filled with beautiful colours. Like the boat races of Onam, may you reach your destination with full determination. Like the elaborate feast of Onam Sadhya, may you enjoy the good food every day.

15. On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life.

16. The air is filled with joy and zeal. It's colourful everywhere. Homes are adorned with bright embellishments. But I hope that Onam is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

17. One more Onam is coming to remind us of Maveli's golden rule. Let me take the pleasure to wish you and your family a happy festival! I wish that next year, I'll be there to celebrate this celebration with you.

18. We celebrate Onam to mark a glorious past. All of us yearn for a time like that of King Mahabali, a time when prosperity, joy, and love blended. But to realize this dream, we need to put forward creative and sustained effort. Giving, sharing, loving, and celebrating together – that's the essence of Onam. May this year's celebration bring more fun to you and your friends and family.

19. May Maveli thampuran visit your home and bless you on this auspicious day. May you have the most wonderful celebration with your friends and family. Happy Onam!

20. Brotherhood and love, Peace, freedom and life. May this Loyalty Day give an end to all strife.

Thiruvonam Quotes



21. Every year, Onam is a festival that brings us all together. It's a festival of reunion, fun, and celebration!

22. On this momentous occasion, we wish you much love, joy, and prosperity. May Lord Mahabali bless your family this Onam!

23. The wonderful past of King Mahabali serves as a reminder that we can achieve the same in the future via our own efforts. Let us not forget to work harder in life.

24. We pray that King Mahabali would bless you this Onam and grant all of your wishes.



25. “We celebrate Onam to commemorate a glorious past. All of us yearn for a time like that of King Mahabali, a time when prosperity, joy and love blended. But to realize this dream we need to put forward creative and sustained effort.”

26. “We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy and make life an everlasting Thiruvonam. Thus, we can retrieve the lost Onam.”

27. “Life becomes a festival when gaiety and culture blend. Onam delivers the message of both.”

28. “Time for petals on the floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them, people enjoying Onasadya with family and what all…Let this Onam bring Joy and Prosperity to all…

29. Onam is a celebration of the glorious part. The inspiring past of King Mahabali who was full of happiness and prosperity. It is a reminder that we have the power to create the same tomorrow with our efforts.

30. We have lost the true spirit of Onam. May each of our actions be a yajna for the universal good. May the new clothes we wear be those of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy, and make life an eternal Tiruvonam. So we can recover the lost Onam.

31. Festivals bring families together. Give reasons to have fun once again. A festival like Onam brings prosperity to the family. It gives reasons to smile once again.

32. A large pookalam is an assimilation of the design of a variety of bright flowers, ideas, commitment, teamwork and perseverance.

33. Onam is a celebration of Mahabali's homecoming. May you have the opportunity to enjoy the love and benefits of nature by sharing it with your friends and family.

Thiruvonam WhatsApp Messages

34. Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness.



35. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam everyone!

36. I hope this festival brings you good fortune and happiness!

37. It is an occasion for people to remember the full omnipresent nature of the divine. I wish all your family members a Happy Onam!!!

38. Always remembering thoughts of happiness and prosperity with all sweet days. To all Keralites, wishing you a happy festive occasion.

39. The houses are adorned with colourful decorations. But I hope the festival is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of the festival fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

40. May the colour and lights of the party fill your home with happiness and joy. My most sincere wishes on this festive occasion.

41. May the spirit of the party remain everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you expect in your life.

42. The air is filled with joy and zeal. There is colour everywhere, the houses are adorned with colourful decorations. I hope that the spirit of the festival fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

43. I may be miles away, but the spirit of the festival will always remain in my heart. So, let's celebrate this holiday with heart and soul.

44. May the spirit of the party guide and light your way to the path you choose.

45. Sending my warmest wishes to your family this festival. Have a happy and wonderful year ahead.

46. I wish you a wonderful and blessed festival. May your home be filled with joy, peace and happiness.

47. Wishing you all a euphoric, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled festival. Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish.

48. On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life.

49. On the joyous occasion of the harvest festival, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature.

50. May God bless you and fill your heart with joy and happiness. May the colour and lights of the festival fulfil your home with happiness and joy.