8 Simple Pre Christmas Home Cleaning Clever Hacks

Get ready for the season with our clever Christmas hacks to simplify the holidays. Including crafty Christmas wrapping ideas, must-try ideas for hosting guests, and why-didn't-I-think-of-that Christmas shortcuts, our tips for the holiday season are guaranteed to make your life easier.

There are lot of simple and easy ways to give any part of your home a quick makeover. Doing simple reorganization and a bit of cleanup can already refresh a space. Here's a guide for that.

Whether it's in your cubicle or your hallway at home, sticky notes are a totally easy way to add holiday cheer to a small space or blank wall. Bonus: You can even make one using holiday cards or Instagram photos.

1. Multipurpose wipes





Keep a pack of these handy wipes in key areas of the home, such as the bathroom and kitchen. In the last couple of days before your guests' arrival, do a quick clean as you go from room to room – divide and conquer!



2. First impressions









The first thing your guests will notice when they arrive at your home is your front door. Make sure your welcome mat is looking ship-shape and be sure to give your door a good wipe down to remove any cobwebs. If you want to go the extra mile, use a metal polish on your door hardware.

3. Make a playlist





It may seem silly, but having a Christmas cleaning playlist will definitely keep you motivated as you make your way through the house. If you've got a smart home hub system then have your music playing throughout the home to keep you feeling festive, or play it on your phone to make sure the tunes join you on your big cleaning journey!



4. Bust the dust





Though cloth dusters are traditional, lint rollers make dust-busting so much easier; use them on your sofa, curtains and even your lampshades! Plus, if you have pets then lint rollers are a great way to catch stray pet hairs in between vacuuming.



5. Zone your workload





If you're pushed for time, then stick to the key areas where the dust will be most noticable. Common areas for dust build up are the on the television, window sills, and mirrors, where the light will easily draw the eye.



6. Microwave magic





Your microwave is probably going to be in high demand for the next few weeks. To make sure it's as clean as a whistle, boil some water and lemon juice in the microwave for a few minutes and gently wipe the interior with a damp cloth to remove any food.



7. DIY cleaners





Ran out of a cleaning product? Don't panic – use vinegar. From cleaning the toilet to removing limescale build up in the kettle, vinegar is an amazing multi surface cleaner. Just mix equal parts of vinegar to water and either use with a damp cloth, or as a spray.



8. Call in a pro





If you're in need of an army of elves to help you out this Chrismas, then take a look at your local cleaning agency's services. From Instagram-worthy festive gift wrappers to decoration experts and cleaners, there are a huge variety of Christmas helpers out there, just ready to assist you and make this Christmas a calm one!

